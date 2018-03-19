PARIS (AP) — Christian Dior has announced that its long-time menswear designer Kris Van Assche is to leave the Parisian fashion house.
Van Assche, a 41-year-old Belgian, whose minimalist, urban aesthetic has garnered praise during his 11-year tenure at Dior, is one of Paris fashion’s most recognizable faces. Van Assche said Monday he was leaving with his “mind and heart filled with experiences” to “pursue new challenges.”
After he shuttered his smaller eponymous label in 2015 amid challenging market conditions, Dior was his main occupation.
But Dior parent company LVMH Group, said Monday that Van Assche would remain in the group and his future role will be announced later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Dior has not announced a successor for its menswear designer role — one of the most coveted jobs in the fashion industry.