STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The Roman Catholic diocese in Jackson, Mississippi, has removed a priest from the ministry staff at a Starkville church after a federal fraud investigation.
Local media report that the priest’s removal and replacement at St. Joseph Catholic Church was announced Sunday.
The priest is accused of defrauding parishioners and others who donated thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign for what he claimed was cancer treatment after being diagnosed with HIV. He’s also accused in a court affidavit of raising money for a chapel and orphanage in Mexico. In both cases, he allegedly used the money on personal expenses instead.
Diocese spokeswoman Maureen Smith attributed his removal to a series of reassignments across Mississippi. So far, no formal criminal charges have been filed against the priest.
___
Information from: The Commercial Dispatch, http://www.cdispatch.com