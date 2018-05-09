JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A century-old Johnston church is merging with another parish in town.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence says because of declining attendance and the inability to find a new pastor, St. Brigid Church will become a mission of St. Rocco parish. The diocese says only two weddings have been held at St Brigid’s since 2013, and last year only five people took First Communion and only 11 people were confirmed.

As a mission, St. Brigid will only open for liturgical celebrations.

Parishioners from both churches were told of the move last weekend.

The change takes effect on July 1.

St. Brigid was established in 1915.