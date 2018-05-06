SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say visitors at a Utah state park have been dislodging dinosaur tracks imprinted in sandstone and throwing the pieces into a nearby lake.

Red Fleet State Park Manager Josh Hansen said Thursday that the site lined with hundreds of the prehistoric raptor tracks has been heavily damaged the past six months.

Many of the tracks are noticeable walking through the landscape, but others are not. Utah Division of State Parks spokesman Devan Chavez said his conservative estimate is that at least 10 of the larger, more visible footprints, which range from 3 to 17 inches, disappeared in the past six months.

The park is considering sending a diving team to recover what it can from the lakebed. But, for now, it’s putting up more signs asking tourists not to touch the sandstone.