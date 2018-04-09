PARIS (AP) — The crown prince of Saudi Arabia has enjoyed a royal welcome to France, with a private dinner in the Louvre Museum hosted by President Emmanuel Macron.
An official in Macron’s office said the previously unannounced dinner Sunday was held at the Louvre because the Saudi government has a partnership with the museum, a former royal palace. Macron has also hosted other world leaders at famed French monuments.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to sign a “strategic partnership” with Macron in the Elysee Palace on Tuesday. France is hoping to profit from the prince’s shake-up of the conservative kingdom to forge a new kind of commercial relationship.
The prince is being met by protests Monday over the Saudi-led coalition’s airstrikes in Yemen to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it