MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The leader of Vermont’s Agency of Digital Services is seeking to expand the agency’s reach as it marks its first year in its battle against cyber threats.

Agency Secretary John Quinn tells he is seeking $600,000 in this year’s budget to monitor cyberattacks 24 hours a day.

He says there have been more than 4 million attacks on state computers since the agency was created in 2017 via an executive order from Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The governor’s order dissolved the Department of Information and Innovation to bring the state’s information technology services under one body.

Quinn says attacks are becoming more sophisticated by the day. He says the funding will help the agency respond as soon as an attack happens.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net