BOSTON (AP) — Divisions could emerge among Massachusetts Republicans as they prepare for the party’s biennial convention in Worcester.

The state’s popular Republican governor, Charlie Baker, has largely distanced himself from President Trump, as have other GOP moderates. But many conservatives support the president, and while they make up a small part of the overall Massachusetts electorate_they could make their presence felt at the gathering in Worcester on Saturday.

State Rep. Geoff Diehl, who co-chaired Trump’s Massachusetts campaign, is seeking the Republican nomination to oppose Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren in November. Beth Lindstrom, who served in the administration of former Gov. Mitt Romney, and John Kingston, a business executive, also need at least 15 percent support from delegates to advance to the September primary.

Baker’s only Republican opponent is Scott Lively, a Springfield minister.