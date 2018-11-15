LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.
A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.
Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.
Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children with other women.
Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series “Star.”
___
This story has been corrected to show Porter’s death was confirmed Thursday.