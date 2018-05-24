CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Former Vice President Dick Cheney will headline the Park County Republican Party’s annual fundraising dinner Friday night in Cody.

The Powell Tribune reports that organizers say tickets for the dinner have been sold out.

Former Republican U.S. Sen. Al Simpson will introduce Cheney, then the vice president will be interviewed by his daughter, Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

A slew of Republican officials and candidates from across Wyoming are expected to attend.

Information from: Powell (Wyo.) Tribune, http://www.powelltribune.com