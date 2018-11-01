NEW YORK (AP) — Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown and Ella Mai will be among the stars celebrating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
Macy’s said Thursday that Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland and Anika Noni Rose also will participate in the 92nd annual parade on Nov. 22.
The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC’s “Today” show.
Ross will perform a song from her new Christmas album. She’ll also be joined on her float by her some of her family members, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- A mobster of many enemies, Whitey Bulger may have been killed in a hit
- Fact-checking Trump's talk on birthright citizenship, military at the border
- Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found slain in prison at 89 VIEW
Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale and Carly Pearce.