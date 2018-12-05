NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Department of Homeland Security investigators have determined that officials at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy retaliated against a faculty member who had complained of harassment and bullying based on her gender and race.
The department’s Office of Inspector General in a report released Tuesday said the unidentified lieutenant commander at the New London, Connecticut academy received a poor annual evaluation “after making discrimination and harassment complaints against her superiors.”
The reports also found that the Coast Guard failed to adequately respond to her complaints, and subjected her to additional harassment after she made her initial complaints.
The report concluded with several recommendations, including supplemental training for Coast Guard supervisors and managers on the agency’s discrimination, harassment, and bullying policies.
The academy did not immediately respond to phone messages for comment Wednesday.