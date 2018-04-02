DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware beach town has obtained hundreds of items from a military surplus program and sold many of the items with little to no oversight over the financial transactions.

Those are the findings of a report commissioned by the town of Dewey Beach.

The Daily Times reports the study was commissioned after the police department began selling the equipment in 2016 and used the money to buy two new Chevy Tahoes.

The report found that Dewey Beach obtained more than 450 items over the last five years under a popular federal program in which surplus military equipment is turned over to local law enforcement.

Items like firearms can never be sold. But items like laptops and generators can be obtained by local agencies and then sold after one year.