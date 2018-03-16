DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — Devils Lake residents approved one tax increase but rejected another in a special election.
The Devils Lake Journal reports that voters Tuesday passed a sales tax increase to fund infrastructure improvements, but they killed a proposal for a tax hike to pay for an activity center.
Voters also filled a City Commission seat vacated by a commissioner who moved away.
Information from: Devils Lake Journal, http://www.devilslakejournal.com