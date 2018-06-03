DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (AP) — A number of Devils Lake merchants and residents are opposing a project to improve the city’s historic downtown.

The project includes improving the downtown area with sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement, and aesthetic additions.

The Devils Lake Journal reports that the protest and comment period for the project has long passed. But the city is now asking the steering committee responsible for the project to reconvene to discuss how to modify the original plans to accommodate opponents’ concerns.

Some are enthusiastic about the project, believing it will encourage more people to shop downtown and possibly relocate their businesses to the area. But many oppose the plan because it means losing parking places in front of businesses.

The state Transportation Department has moved the project’s bid opening from July to October.

___

Information from: Devils Lake Journal, http://www.devilslakejournal.com