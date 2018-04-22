ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Developers of a controversial pipeline project are asking a federal judge to find members of a western Virginia family in contempt of court and to order U.S. Marshals to remove them from tree stands where they are protesting to prevent access to their land.

In court papers Friday, Mountain Valley Pipeline developers say members of the Terry family are violating a court order prohibiting them from delaying, obstructing or interfering with access to court-approved easements obtained by Mountain Valley for the 300-mile (480-kilometer) natural gas pipeline.

Roanoke County authorities issued arrest warrants last week for 61-year-old Theresa Ellen Terry and her adult daughter, Theresa Minor Terry, but they have not tried to remove them by force.

The two have been occupying tree stands within the easements and preventing work there.