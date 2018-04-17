PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Developers have begun to seek approval for what could be the first hotel on a wharf in Portland, Maine, a proposal that opponents say could harm the working waterfront.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Fisherman’s Wharf redevelopment proposal includes a 93-room hotel and parking garage with office, retail and restaurant space. The city’s Planning Board is meeting Tuesday to discuss rezoning the area to allow the hotel.

Fisherman, lobsterman and waterfront businesses asked the city last year to ban offices, hotels and condos on the wharf to protect the fishing economy.

Water taxi companies and restaurants countered, saying development would help bring revenue to the wharf and would not displace any fisherman.

City Council has the final decision on any zoning changes.

