POST FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Developers are hoping to attract technology and aerospace manufacturers to northern Idaho by building a 245-acre tech park community.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Prairie West Crossing developers Philip Wirth and Rick Robinson are bringing the proposal before the Post Falls Planning and Zoning Commission later this month to begin the process of developing the project.

JUB Engineers planner Brad Marshall says the project includes integration of trials, employee housing, a hotel and limited retail in addition to the light industrial uses on the Post Falls site.

Marshall says the developers are in discussions with multiple companies interested in the park, but they want the project to be approved before they commit.

Marshall says construction on the project could likely begin next year depending on city approval.

Information from: Coeur d’Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com