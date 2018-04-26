PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A New York developer has unveiled his design for what would be the tallest building in Rhode Island, but he still faces strong opposition from Providence community groups.
Fane Organization President Jason Fane unveiled a rendering Wednesday for his proposed Hope Point Tower project at a City Plan Commission meeting. He is seeking to have zoning rules changed to build the 600-foot (183-meter) tower overlooking a planned park.
The tower would be four times higher than the current maximum height allowed by zoning regulations.
Fane has vowed to employ only union labor for the building, and trade unions were in attendance Wednesday to show support.
Opponents say the building’s height is “preposterous” and think it would be a better fit downtown.
The commission has delayed a decision until May 15.