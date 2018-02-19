DENVER (AP) — A development team has submitted its plans for an 81-story tower to Denver officials.

The Denver Post reports the proposed tower by New York-based developer Greenwich Realty Capital could be the tallest building in Denver, beating the 56-story Republic Plaza building by 25 stories.

According to a developer description city officials shared with the paper on Sunday, the planned skyscraper would hold a hotel, residential units and retail space.

Developers plan to occupy the first two floors with a residential lobby, a hotel lobby and a proposed restaurant/bar.

According to the description, there would be 780 parking spaces within the structure.

The portion of the site concept shared with The Denver Post did not include the tower’s projected height in feet.

