PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say a developer is seeking permission from the federal government to remove four young peregrine falcons from their nest on a downtown Pittsburgh building.

Kate St. John, who monitors the nesting of peregrines in the area, says on her “Outside My Window” blog that the two-week-old birds are nesting near another building being redeveloped for student apartments.

St. John says there have been reports of the parent birds buzzing the workers.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a letter sent Friday to local peregrine monitors that such nests are protected, but exemption requests can be granted.

The letter says the removal request is “within the parameters” of existing laws and regulations, but adds that “the chicks’ health and well-being is our primary interest.”

