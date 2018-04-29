Share story

By
The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say a developer is seeking permission from the federal government to remove four young peregrine falcons from their nest on a downtown Pittsburgh building.

Kate St. John, who monitors the nesting of peregrines in the area, says on her “Outside My Window” blog that the two-week-old birds are nesting near another building being redeveloped for student apartments.

St. John says there have been reports of the parent birds buzzing the workers.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says in a letter sent Friday to local peregrine monitors that such nests are protected, but exemption requests can be granted.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

The letter says the removal request is “within the parameters” of existing laws and regulations, but adds that “the chicks’ health and well-being is our primary interest.”

___

Information from: Tribune-Review, http://triblive.com

The Associated Press