LOWELL, Vt. (AP) — A wind power developer has suspended plans to erect two industrial wind turbines in Vermont, blaming opposition from Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

David Blittersdorf had planned to put the turbines on property he owns in Irasburg and Lowell.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the project told the Caledonian Record that the decision was based on the “turbulent climate for renewable wind energy in Vermont.”

Bllitersdorf says the resources for project will be invested out-of-state as he focuses on developing “in places where it is possible to actually get projects built.”

Bllitersdorf still has plans for a single large turbine in Holland and hopes to build future wind energy projects in Vermont.

