OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The developer of the former Omaha Civic Auditorium has pulled out of the project after being denied incentives.

Project 19 LLC, the partnership led by the Tetrad Property Group, pulled out of the deal Tuesday, less than a week after the city had made a counteroffer to the incentives they were seeking.

Tetrad had proposed multiple incentives in February regarding parking at the site. Mayor Jean Stothert says the developers were also hoping not to pay back the city for demolition costs. She says those incentives combined with $50 million in tax-increment financing totaled about $90 million.

A project spokesman says the developer couldn’t overcome some of the obstacles it faced, such as development delays and the city’s focus on redeveloping other properties.

Stothert says the city will begin looking for other developers.