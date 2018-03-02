DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A developer is buying a former Des Moines junior high school with plans to transform it into a mixed-use entertainment venue with hotel rooms, office space, a restaurant and boutique bars.
We Can Build It owner Jeff Young tells the Des Moines Register that he plans to finalize the $2 million purchase of the former Franklin Junior High School Monday.
Young wants to turn the cafeteria into a restaurant, retrofit some rooms into bars and transform two auditoriums into venues for concerts or plays.
The two-story building was built in 1948. The district closed the school in 1979 after declining enrollment. The First Federated Church has owned the property since then, and decided to sell it about four years ago.
Young needs city approval to re-zone the property from its church classification.
