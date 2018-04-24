KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A private developer is planning to build a student-only housing complex near Indiana University’s Kokomo campus.

The developer says the complex will have space for 125 students and is expected to open during the summer of 2019.

Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight says the new complex will enhance the appeal and growth of the IU campus. The Kokomo Tribune reports the regional campus that relies heavily on non-traditional students and commuters now has more than 3,000 students and its May 2017 class of 643 graduates was its largest ever.

Developer 6G Properties LLC says each unit in the new complex will have common areas including a kitchen and living room, but each bedroom will have its own bathroom.

