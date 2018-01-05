BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — The former Dana College campus in Blair will be renamed for the couple donating it to an organization planning to offer housing and programs to low-income elderly, young people aging out of foster care and others.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 151-acre campus will be called the Frank and Jane Krejci Life and Learning Center. The organization is Angels Share, which is a resource and support for service organizations.
Frank Krejci is an Omaha developer who bought the Dana campus for $3.5 million in 2013. The campus has been closed since 2010 after an accreditation body refused to approve the college’s sale to for-profit investors.
Midland University announced in 2013 plans to reopen the campus but dropped them after officials learned the costs were prohibitive compared to other growth options.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com