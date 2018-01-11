WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) — A commercial building in northwestern Montana designed by Frank Lloyd Wright was demolished overnight after negotiations aimed at saving the historic building failed.

Developer Mick Ruis had agreed sell the former medical center in Whitefish for $1.7 million if a purchaser was found by Wednesday.

The Chicago-based Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy had attempted to negotiate a deal, but the conservancy says the owner’s terms did provide realistic means to acquire the building.

An attorney for Ruis told the Flathead Beacon that the owner had listed the building for sale more than a year ago, giving ample time for groups to find a buyer.

The brick building was designed by Wright in 1958, a year before he died. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.