NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Carpionato Group of Johnston has purchased a casino property in Newport.

The Newport Daily News reports a deed filed Tuesday to the Newport Land Evidence Office shows the developer bought the Newport Grand property from Twin River LLC of Lincoln for $10.15 million.

Newport Grand casino will be moving later this year to a new site in Tiverton that is currently under construction.

Carpionato is working on plans for the site that could include a mix of retail, restaurants and office space. The company has a long history of development in Rhode Island, including the recent purchase of 31 former Benny’s retail chain locations.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.