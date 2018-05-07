NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Carpionato Group of Johnston has purchased a casino property in Newport.
The Newport Daily News reports a deed filed Tuesday to the Newport Land Evidence Office shows the developer bought the Newport Grand property from Twin River LLC of Lincoln for $10.15 million.
Newport Grand casino will be moving later this year to a new site in Tiverton that is currently under construction.
Carpionato is working on plans for the site that could include a mix of retail, restaurants and office space. The company has a long history of development in Rhode Island, including the recent purchase of 31 former Benny’s retail chain locations.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
___
Information from: The Newport Daily News.