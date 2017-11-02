DETROIT (AP) — Voter turnout of 13 percent to 18 percent is expected for Detroit’s municipal election which will decide the mayoral, City Council and clerk races.

Elections officials say Thursday that about 38,000 of the city’s 470,000 registered voters are expected at the polls Tuesday. Another 30,000 absentee ballots are expected to be turned in.

Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan is being challenged by state Sen. Coleman Young II. Clerk Janice Winfrey is being challenged by Garlin Gilchrist II.

Winfrey says Detroit will have about 3,000 poll workers on Tuesday who have received “hands-on training” to help fix problems from the November 2016 general election.

The state said earlier this year that human error caused mismatches between the number of ballots cast last November in some Detroit precincts and the number of voters.