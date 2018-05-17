DETROIT (AP) — The late King of Pop is getting his own street name in Motown, which first launched him into superstardom.

A section of Randolph in downtown Detroit will be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue during a June 15 ceremony. The announcement came Tuesday, ahead of next month’s Detroit Music Weekend.

Four of Jackson’s brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon — are scheduled to perform during the festival. They also will receive a key to the city.

The Gary, Indiana, brothers signed in 1968 with Detroit’s Motown and had hits that included “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

Michael later would leave Motown and in 1984 recorded “Thriller” which became the best-selling album of all time. He was 50 when he died in 2009 in Los Angeles from a prescription drug overdose.