DETROIT (AP) — The late King of Pop is getting his own street name in Motown, which first launched him into superstardom.
A section of Randolph in downtown Detroit will be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue during a June 15 ceremony. The announcement came Tuesday, ahead of next month’s Detroit Music Weekend.
Four of Jackson’s brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon — are scheduled to perform during the festival. They also will receive a key to the city.
The Gary, Indiana, brothers signed in 1968 with Detroit’s Motown and had hits that included “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes
Michael later would leave Motown and in 1984 recorded “Thriller” which became the best-selling album of all time. He was 50 when he died in 2009 in Los Angeles from a prescription drug overdose.