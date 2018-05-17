Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The late King of Pop is getting his own street name in Motown, which first launched him into superstardom.

A section of Randolph in downtown Detroit will be renamed Michael Jackson Avenue during a June 15 ceremony. The announcement came Tuesday, ahead of next month’s Detroit Music Weekend.

Four of Jackson’s brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon — are scheduled to perform during the festival. They also will receive a key to the city.

The Gary, Indiana, brothers signed in 1968 with Detroit’s Motown and had hits that included “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Michael later would leave Motown and in 1984 recorded “Thriller” which became the best-selling album of all time. He was 50 when he died in 2009 in Los Angeles from a prescription drug overdose.

The Associated Press