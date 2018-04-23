DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit trade school has become the first educational partner in a city program that allows police to monitor surveillance cameras to reduce crime.

The Detroit News reports that officials installed more than 20 surveillance cameras at the Randolph Career Technical Education Center as part of Project Green Light.

Some students say the surveillance is an invasion of privacy and are circulating a petition asking leaders not to expand the program.

Detroit launched the project in 2016 to create safer neighborhoods. Participants pay between $4,000 and $6,000 to install the cameras and a monthly fee for video storage. Police and civilians monitor the camera feeds.

Some are questioning the project’s efficiency and scope despite Detroit Police Chief James Craig saying the program has reduced citywide crime by 23 percent.

___

