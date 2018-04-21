DETROIT (AP) — One of the next stages in Detroit’s revitalization could involve China, South Korea, the Middle East or India through a program that helps local businesses market their products in foreign markets while creating jobs for city residents.

Seven companies are learning the ropes of international sales and global partnerships during the first phase of ExporTech Detroit, part of the Detroit Economic Growth Corp’s “Built in Detroit” initiative.

The 10-week program started this year. Companies attend workshops and eventually pitch plans to a group of experienced exporters who give them feedback.

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. senior business development manager Sandra Choi says state, federal and private sector trade resources also are available to help companies develop sales strategies.

Choi says studies show more job opportunities and higher wages come through exports.