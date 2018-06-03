DETROIT (AP) — A 28-year-old woman has been slain and her 22-year-old niece critically wounded during a shooting on Detroit’s northwest side.
WXYZ-TV reports that Tyiela Autry was shot in the eye early Sunday morning and later died at a hospital. Her niece suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The younger woman called 911 about 3:15 a.m. and said they were shot by her aunt’s boyfriend.
Police said in a news release that they were seeking a 28-year-old man in connection with the shootings.
