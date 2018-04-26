DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say they’ve made several arrests following reports of a citywide paintball game that left people, vehicles and property spattered with paint.

No injuries were reported in the paintball shootings, which took place Wednesday and were publicized on social media.

Officer Dan Donakowski, a police spokesman, told The Detroit News that six people were arrested. Many others were believed to have participated in the paintball shootings.

Donakowski says police Captain Darrell Patterson made one of the arrests while on patrol after his vehicle was fired upon.

Patterson warned people not to participate, saying the realistic-looking guns could cause panic and someone could get injured in the apparently random shootings. Patterson told reporters that people “need to do this in an area made for paintball wars or paintball fighting.”