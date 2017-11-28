DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Police Department is partnering with students from Cranbrook and Notre Dame high schools to collect and distribute diapers to needy families with babies and toddlers.

The “Diapers for the D” drive ends Thursday. Donation bins can be found in each of Detroit’s police precincts.

Organizers are hoping to double the 40,000 diapers collected and given to families last year through the network of Early Head Start providers in Detroit.

The precinct with the most individual packages of diapers will receive a trophy that will be displayed throughout the coming year at that precinct.