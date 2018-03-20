DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police command officer has been suspended with pay following an incident at a bar that left another man hospitalized with head injuries.

Chief James Craig told reporters Tuesday that 11th Precinct Cmdr. Timothy Leach was off-duty and in an “unauthorized outside employment capacity” on March 11 when 41-year-old Michael Karpovich was hurt.

Craig said Karpovich was “involved with a person working as a bouncer” and was “taken to the ground.”

The incident initially was reported as a slip and fall, but investigators later reviewed video from inside the bar. Craig says criminal and internal investigations are underway.

An attorney for Karpovich’s family says he suffered skull fractures.

The Associated Press was unable Tuesday to find phone numbers for Leach or the union that represents Detroit police command officers.