DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man is charged in the fatal shooting of his 18-year-old friend that was livestreamed on Instagram.
The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 18-year-old Dawone Cook is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor charge of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death.
Prosecutors say the men were posting live video on social media April 2 when Dylan Hemphill was shot in the head in a northwest Detroit home. Police have said the two were showing off weapons and money in the video.
Prosecutors say Cook was handling a bayonet when the rifle discharged. He called 911, but Hemphill was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have called the shooting an accident.
