DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man faces drunken driving and child abuse charges after he crashed a go-kart carrying his two daughters into a parked car, killing one of them.
They said 29-year-old Ollante Arvell Young is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side. It killed 4-year-old Autumn Young and injured her 5-year-old sister.
Prosecutors say the go-kart had one seat and no headlights or seatbelts.
