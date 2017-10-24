Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is proposing a greenway to honor Joe Louis, the late iconic boxer who brought the country together during World War II in a fight against a German boxer that transcended sports.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Mayor Mike Duggan proposed the Joe Louis Greenway to the Detroit City Council. Duggan says the 26-mile (42-kilometer) loop of bike and pedestrian paths will bring people together by connecting neighborhoods throughout the city to the Detroit RiverWalk.

Officials say the $235 million project would be paid for with public and private funds.

The proposal comes after Detroit closed the Joe Louis Arena in July.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Louis won the Detroit Golden Gloves light-heavyweight title in 1934. He also defeated German boxer Max Schmeling in 1938 amid scrutiny from Nazis.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

The Associated Press