DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit is proposing a greenway to honor Joe Louis, the late iconic boxer who brought the country together during World War II in a fight against a German boxer that transcended sports.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Mayor Mike Duggan proposed the Joe Louis Greenway to the Detroit City Council. Duggan says the 26-mile (42-kilometer) loop of bike and pedestrian paths will bring people together by connecting neighborhoods throughout the city to the Detroit RiverWalk.
Officials say the $235 million project would be paid for with public and private funds.
The proposal comes after Detroit closed the Joe Louis Arena in July.
Louis won the Detroit Golden Gloves light-heavyweight title in 1934. He also defeated German boxer Max Schmeling in 1938 amid scrutiny from Nazis.
Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com