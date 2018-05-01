DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Historical Society is being honored for an expansive project looking at the 50th anniversary of the city’s 1967 riot.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services says the historical society is one of 10 recipients of the 2018 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

It is awarded to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. The award will be presented this month in Washington, D.C.

The “Detroit 67: Looking Back to Move Forward” project is meant to educate people about the origins of the riot and its impact on the city’s future.

Tensions over the lack of housing for blacks and animosity with the mostly white police department erupted following a July 1967 raid on an after-hours club.