DETROIT (AP) — A nonprofit group working with Detroit leaders on long-term revitalization of the city and its neighborhoods has released a 5-year strategic plan.
Detroit Future City says Monday that parts of the plan call for using open space as part of land-use policy, supporting ecosystems to reduce storm water overflows and improving existing single-family rental properties.
Detroit Future City was launched in 2013 to push recommendations in the 349-page Detroit Future City Strategic Framework. The framework is a 50-year vision for Detroit.
Board Chair Laura Trudeau said in a release the “new strategic plan will guide the growth of our reach and impact in the next five years with a laser focus to spark improvements in more of Detroit’s neighborhoods.”
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
The Troy-based Kresge Foundation provided initial funding for Detroit Future City.