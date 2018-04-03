Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Edison’s Pierre Mitchell has been named The Associated Press Class C boys basketball Player of the Year in Michigan.

The senior point guard led Edison to its first Class C state championship in school history. Mitchell will play next year at Central Michigan University.

Edison coach Brandon Neely was named Class C Coach of the Year.

They were chosen by a panel of 10 sportswriters from around the state.

