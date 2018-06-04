DETROIT (AP) — More than 1,000 vehicles impounded by Detroit police as evidence have been sitting in a lot racking up huge storage fees as city attorneys dispute with the site’s owner over who is responsible for them.

The Detroit News reports that city attorneys allege in court filings that Detroit companies Gene’s Towing and The Realty Company are “holding (the) evidence vehicles hostage.”

Lawyers representing the two companies say the city saddled the property owner with the vehicles without having records for many of them.

The dispute over the impounded vehicles is one of several ongoing battles between the city and towing titan Gasper Fiore. The city alleges Fiore owns the land where the vehicles are stored as well as Gene’s Towing.

Attorneys for Gene’s and the city declined to comment.

