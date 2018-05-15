DETROIT (AP) — A woman who worked for the city of Detroit has pleaded guilty to stealing $265,000.

Masharn Franklin worked in Detroit’s audit and payroll department where she was in charge of garnishing money from the paychecks of city employees. The government says she came up with a scheme to embezzle money by issuing checks in the names of her relatives.

The FBI so far has recovered $58,000. Franklin pleaded guilty Tuesday and will get her sentence on Aug. 15.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Franklin “abused her position of trust.” He says federal authorities will continue to assist Detroit as it continues to turn the corner after emerging from bankruptcy.