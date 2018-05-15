DETROIT (AP) — A woman who worked for the city of Detroit has pleaded guilty to stealing $265,000.
Masharn Franklin worked in Detroit’s audit and payroll department where she was in charge of garnishing money from the paychecks of city employees. The government says she came up with a scheme to embezzle money by issuing checks in the names of her relatives.
The FBI so far has recovered $58,000. Franklin pleaded guilty Tuesday and will get her sentence on Aug. 15.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider says Franklin “abused her position of trust.” He says federal authorities will continue to assist Detroit as it continues to turn the corner after emerging from bankruptcy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW