DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit church is giving sanctuary to a Michigan man who is facing deportation to Albania.

Central United Methodist Church is offering sanctuary to 48-year-old Ded Rranxburgaj of Southgate, who is scheduled to be deported Jan. 25. The church declared itself a sanctuary church in 2017.

Rranxburgaj came to the U.S. with his wife 17 years ago. Rranxburgaj says he was granted temporary humanitarian status after his wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. He says he has no criminal record and has been working with immigration officials to gain legal status.

Immigration officials told Rranxburgaj in October that he was going to be deported because of tightening immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls said in an email Wednesday he expects to have information about the case Wednesday.