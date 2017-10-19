DETROIT (AP) — A bike sharing organization has surpassed 100,000 rides in Detroit since starting operations at the end of May.

MoGo Detroit says it averaged 705 trips per day. Riders pedaled nearly 76,000 miles. More than 2,000 monthly and annual passes also have been sold.

MoGo is an affiliate of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. The system has 430 bikes at 43 stations in 10 Detroit neighborhoods. It will continue to operate during the fall and winter months.

Expanding the program to serve additional needs and communities also is being explored. That includes the launch of a pilot program next spring that provides tricycles, hand cycles and tandem bikes for seniors and people with disabilities.