MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit teacher struck by a minivan while working as a crossing guard has died of her injuries.
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Angeles White of Lenox Township died Friday morning, one week after the crash outside Prevail Academy charter school in Mount Clemens.
School spokeswoman Leah Nixon says White was helping with morning arrivals at the time of the crash. No children were injured.
Sgt. Rene Yax says the minivan driver stopped at the scene, was questioned by deputies and released. The driver hasn’t been publicly identified.
The case is expected to be presented to prosecutors for possible charges once the investigation is completed.