PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has been sentenced to 11¼ to 50 years in prison for dousing his wife with gasoline and setting her on fire.
The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports 55-year-old David John Garnett learned his punishment Tuesday after entering a no contest plea to a charge of assault with intent to murder and arson. Such a plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as one for sentencing.
The Feb. 5 attack left his wife, Rebecca Garnett, severely burned.
The defendant also was ordered to pay $3,230 restitution to his wife for lost wages due to her injuries.
Rebecca Garnett didn’t attend the sentencing. Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Robert VanWert said she has checked herself into a mental treatment facility as a result of the assault.
___
Information from: The Oakland Press, http://www.theoaklandpress.com