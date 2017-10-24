MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 52-year-old suburban Detroit man of second-degree murder and felony murder in the 1991 fatal beating of his ex-girlfriend’s mother in Midland County.

The eight-woman, four-man jury found Michael T. McIntyre guilty Tuesday in the slaying of 43-year-old Diana Ross at her Lee Township mobile home.

The Midland Daily News reports McIntyre showed little emotion while the verdict was read.

The prosecution argued McIntyre killed Ross over not being paid for installing a water heater for her and because her daughter had ended a relationship with him.

McIntyre was arraigned in March 2016 after a review of cold cases turned up new evidence.

McIntyre is due to be sentenced Dec. 14.

___

Information from: Midland Daily News, http://www.ourmidland.com