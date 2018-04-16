DETROIT (AP) — A 23-year-old man faces charges after separate vehicles were stopped in Detroit by someone pretending to be a police officer.
Blake Purvis was arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a peace officer.
Prosecutors say two men working with a police community patrol group were stopped in November 2016. The fake officer fled when the men said they would summon a marked police car.
Purvis also was charged earlier this month after a woman said a man driving a vehicle with police-type decals tried to stop her in March on a Detroit freeway.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him
- Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
- Catholic priest under investigation left suicide notes
Purvis of River Rouge has a May 14 pretrial for both cases.
Purvis’ attorney Jack Kramer says “there are many allegations that have been made, many of which are not true.”